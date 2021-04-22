FOX News Media awards Dr. Charles Krauthammer Memorial Scholarship to Marin ‘Pei Pei’ Martin

Marin "Pei Pei" Martin, the daughter of Fox News Digital senior opinion editor Lynne Jordal Martin, was selected as the latest recipient of the annual Dr. Charles Krauthammer Memorial Scholarship, FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott announced on Thursday.

"We are proud to continue the tradition of honoring Charles Krauthammer’s storied legacy with this year’s memorial scholarship recipient. Marin Martin is an exceptional student with an extremely bright future and her academic curiosity will no doubt live up to the mission that Charles inspired every day," Scott said. "Congratulations to Marin and her family."

Pei Pei is currently a senior at Rye High School in Rye, New York. She has not selected which higher learning institution she will attend in the fall, but plans to study English literature. Her mother, Lynne, is a longtime Fox News employee who is known for her compassion and is well-liked by colleagues.

The Dr. Charles Krauthammer Memorial Scholarship was established by FOX News Media in 2018 and is awarded to eligible children of network employees. The recipient receives $2,000 per college year, and winners are selected through the National Merit Scholarship Program by the independent, not-for-profit National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC).

U.S. high school students planning to enter college in the fall of 2021 must have taken the 2020 PSAT/NMSQT test and met several academic and other requirements set by the NMSC to become eligible, which Martin did.

Martin, along with all winners of the Krauthammer Memorial Scholarship, was selected on a competitive basis without regard to family financial circumstances, gender, race, ethnic origin or religious preference.

The NMSC will distribute the scholarship directly to the accredited college or university of Martin’s choice.

Krauthammer, the beloved and brilliant Fox News Channel personality who gave up a pioneering career in psychiatry to become a Pulitzer Prize-winning political analyst, died in 2018 after a battle with cancer.

Shortly before his death, Krauthammer informed colleagues in an eloquent, unblinking letter that he only had weeks to live.

"I have been uncharacteristically silent these past ten months," the letter began. "I had thought that silence would soon be coming to an end, but I’m afraid I must tell you now that fate has decided on a different course for me."

Krauthammer, who graduated from Harvard Medical School in 1975 despite a first-year diving accident that left him paralyzed from the waist down, explained he had a malignant tumor removed from his abdomen but suffered a series of setbacks.

"Recent tests have revealed that the cancer has returned," Krauthammer wrote. "There was no sign of it as recently as a month ago, which means it is aggressive and spreading rapidly. My doctors tell me their best estimate is that I have only a few weeks left to live. This is the final verdict. My fight is over."

Krauthammer was on his way to greatness in the medical field when he veered first into policy, and then into journalism. After medical school, he became chief psychiatry resident at Massachusetts General Hospital, where he studied depression and published ground-breaking findings in top medical journals. But in 1978, he took a job in the Carter administration directing planning in psychiatric research and later served as a speech writer for Vice President Walter Mondale.

It was in the nation’s capital that Krauthammer trained his mind and talents on politics and began penning columns for The New Republic, Time magazine and finally the Washington Post. In 1985, he won journalism’s top prize for his weekly political commentary.

Throughout his tenure with Fox News, Krauthammer made frequent appearances on "Special Report with Bret Baier" and "FOX News Sunday."

"I leave this life with no regrets," Krauthammer wrote. "It was a wonderful life – full and complete with the great loves and great endeavors that make it worth living. I am sad to leave, but I leave with the knowledge that I lived the life that I intended."

Krauthammer, who was known to mentor and serve as a role model for countless students, is honored by his scholarship helping the next generation of thought leaders such as Marin "Pei Pei" Martin.

Fox News’ Greg Wilson contributed to this report.