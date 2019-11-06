Daniel Cameron reacts after making history in Kentucky attorney general race

Kentucky Attorney General-elect Daniel Cameron reflected on his historic victory on Tuesday, telling "The Story" one particular president inspired him to seek public service.

Cameron, a Republican who became the first African-American to be elected the state's attorney general, told host Martha MacCallum Abraham Lincoln was someone he always looked up to.

"I grew up in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, Harden County, which is not too far from the birthplace of Abraham Lincoln," Cameron said.

"And so, he's always been someone who has inspired my interests in public service. And so, it was a great honor, again, to be elected as the attorney general last evening.

"I hope that folks that look like me, regardless candidly of their political affiliation, not only look at me and say that, you know, I want to vote for him at the ballot box, but also make the decision that perhaps they want to put their name up for public service and for public office."

Cameron said it was "thrill" to run for statewide office, and that he is excited to defend and enforce the laws of the state.

He added earlier Wednesday, he was already holding meetings with his staff and expressed gratitude to those who came out to vote for him.

Endorsed by President Trump, Cameron was previously a legal counsel to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.,

To that extent, MacCallum asked whether he would consider one day running to be the eventual successor to the senior senator from Kentucky.

"We want to do a good job in serving in this role," Cameron replied.

"I was honored to have the endorsement of the Kentucky Fraternal Order of Police, and they expect me to really advocate for our law enforcement community for a commonwealth and county attorneys. I had the opportunity to serve as Senator McConnell's legal counsel in D.C. and it was a phenomenal and transformative experience. I'm grateful for his service to the Commonwealth, and I hope that the Kentuckians will make a determination that he needs to be reelected next year."