Eric Trump says 'facts don't matter' to those who criticize the president

Eric Trump blasted his father's critics, claiming that many of them have no allegiance to facts but instead are bound by their political agendas.

Trump also rejected criticisms from media personalities, including one who compared President Trump to a movie villain, in an interview Tuesday on "Hannity."

"Facts don't matter, they're willing to lie, they're willing to take anybody down for any reason that fits their narrative," he said.

"They do it to me, they do it to Don, they do it to Ivanka, they do it to my father every single day."

TRUMP CALLS FOR 'WAR' AGAINST MEXICAN DRUG CARTEL 'MONSTERS'

Recently, MSNBC analyst John Heilemann claimed the president "sounds like a crime boss" as well as a villain in Robert Ludlum's Jason Bourne series.

"He sounds like someone who was in a Bourne movie," Heilemann said in response to the president firing a former ambassador to Ukraine.

Trump rejected the remark and later said figures in the media will allegedly, "lie, they'll deceive, they'll defraud -- I mean that is who these people are. They're really terrible people."

In addition, Trump called on the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate to call former Vice President Joe Biden and his 49-year-old son Hunter to testify about their activities in regard to Ukraine.

He remarked such a hearing would hopefully, "find out what the hell actually happened there."

Trump also said his father should be commended for showing the GOP how to respond to alleged smears and the like.

"The Republicans are finally learning how to fight against this awful, awful system," he said.