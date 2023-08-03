Dancers suing Lizzo hit back at singer's response to allegations: 'So disheartening'

Lizzo's former dancers joined "CNN This Morning" on Thursday and reacted to the singer's response to their allegations as one said it was "so disheartening."

The singer is being sued by three of her former dancers for sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

"I want to say that reading it just kinda furthered my disappointment in regards to the situation, just because the facts are the facts. What we experienced and what we witnessed is absolutely what happened. There is nothing sensationalized about it. So all that I can hope is that people focus more so on the facts rather than the court of public opinion," Crystal Williams, one of Lizzo's former dancers, told CNN.

Another, Arianna Davis said she was incredibly frustrated by Lizzo's response, saying it was "so disheartening."

"I mean, me personally, looking at the response from Lizzo, was so disheartening, because she was there. She was there. And to fix your hand to write on a piece of paper that you discredit everything we’re saying is incredibly frustrating. The facts are the facts, like Crystal said. Was I pressured to touch a nude performer? Yes. Was I brought into a private meeting where I was kind of interrogated about my personal matters and ended up having to share very personal, personal things about myself, regarding my weight? Yes. I mean, the list goes on," Davis said.

Lizzo posted a statement on Instagram reacting to the allegations.

"These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional," she wrote. "With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it's never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren't valued as an important part of the team."

"I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days," the statement continued.

Davis claims she was questioned about her body after a performance at the South by Southwest festival, according to the complaint, saying comments about her seeming "less committed" to her role on tour were "thinly veiled concerns" about her gaining weight.

"Plaintiffs were aghast with how little regard Lizzo showed for the bodily autonomy of her employees and those around her, especially in the presence of many people whom she employed," the complaint states.

Williams told CBS on Thursday that Lizzo was "contradicting everything she stands for behind-the-scenes."

"To me, I just couldn't sit with the fact that this was happening behind the scenes, and this is a big part of her fan base, but she's kind of contradicting everything she stands for behind-the-scenes," she said.