Lizzo denies accusations of sexual harassment, fat phobia by former dancers: 'I am not the villain'

Lizzo is speaking out to adamantly deny claims of sexual harassment and creating a hostile, "fat-phobic" environment after the singer's former backup dancers filed a lawsuit against the star.

Speaking out for the first time, Lizzo expressed her dismay with the situation, writing in a statement, "These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed."

"These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional," she wrote of the three dancers suing her.

LIZZO SUED BY FORMER BACKUP DANCERS, ACCUSED OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT AND 'FAT-PHOBIC' TREATMENT

"As an artist, I have always been very passionate about what I do. I take my music and my performances seriously because at the end of the day, I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans. With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it's never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren't valued as an important part of the team.

"I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days," she added.

"I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not. There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight."

"I’m hurt but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time," she finished.

A representative for Lizzo did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital for additional comment.

The attorney representing her dancers, Ron Zambrano, did release a statement addressing Lizzo's denials, saying, "Lizzo has failed her own brand and has let down her fans. Her denial of this reprehensible behavior only adds to our clients’ emotional distress. The dismissive comments and utter lack of empathy are quite telling about her character and only serve to minimize the trauma she has caused the plaintiffs and other employees who have now come forward sharing their own negative experiences."

"While Lizzo notes it was never her intention ‘to make anyone feel uncomfortable,’ that is exactly what she did to the point of demoralizing her dancers and flagrantly violating the law."

A suit, obtained by Fox News Digital, was filed on behalf of three of Lizzo's former dancers in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday.

The plaintiffs allege that they were subjected to "sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment, among other things."

Specific examples were given, including an occasion when the dancers felt pressure to touch a nude performer while in an Amsterdam nightclub called Bananenbar, endured an "excruciating" audition after accusations of being unprofessional and drinking on the job, and were discouraged from finding work outside the tour.

"The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly, while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing," Zambrano said in an earlier statement.

Two of the plaintiffs, Arianna Davis and Crystal Williams, began working with Lizzo after competing on her Amazon reality show, "Watch Out for the Big Grrrls," in 2021, and were later fired, according to the suit. The third plaintiff, Noelle Rodriguez, was hired the same year after performing in the music video for Lizzo’s song "Rumors" and later resigned.

On Tuesday, filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison shared her own experience working with Lizzo in 2019.

Allison, who says she was the original filmmaker of the singer's documentary, "Love, Lizzo," says she "walked away" from the job due to being "treated with such disrespect," in allegations made on social media.

"I witnessed how arrogant, self-centered and unkind she is. I was not protected and was thrown into a s----- situation with little support. My spirit said to run as fast as you f---ing can and I'm so grateful I trusted my gut."

In addition to naming Lizzo in the suit, dance captain Shirlene Quigley was also named as a defendant.

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Stanton contributed to this report.