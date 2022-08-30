Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Dana Perino: The White House press secretary should have known that these questions were coming

Perino discusses the White House deflecting questions about the border

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
She should have known these questions were going to come: Dana Perino Video

She should have known these questions were going to come: Dana Perino

‘The Five’ discusses how the White House is turning a blind eye to the border crisis and deflecting questions on the matter.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dana Perino and co-hosts of "The Five" discuss White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre deflecting questions about unvaccinated migrants coming over the border.

JIMMY FAILLA ON WOKE MOB TARGETING ‘EUPHORIA STAR SYDNEY SWEENEY: YOU CAN’T CATER TO THESE PEOPLE

DANA PERINO: Well, it's interesting. I think partly they're thinking if I ask her about immigration, I won't get on air tonight because my company, my media company is not covering it. I'm not going to get on air. My story is not going to be on the front page. I need to ask things like about MAGA Republicans and Trump so that I can get on air. Now here at Fox, you know, that Bill Melugin and Griff Jenkins, Casey Stegel, Matt Finn, they've been doing amazing work down at the border. I'll ask them, do you see any of the reporters down there today? Nope. You know, when they did, they finally saw reporters or at least cover the issue when Governor Greg Abbott decided to send some migrants to New York and Washington, D.C., and then they were forced to. I have to say that from her perspective, the press secretary, she should have known that these questions were going to come. Okay, because it's pretty obvious that we have got a problem at the border with everybody coming across. And you've got Novak Djokovic and the U.S. Open about to start. And he can't come if you don't know that that is going to be a story from Friday to Monday. You need better support staff. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

WH pretends migrants are not walking across the border Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.