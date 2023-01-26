Dana Perino: The White House is doing everything they need to do to put Biden in a position to run again

Fox News' Dana Perino laid out Democrats' strategy to help President Biden announce his reelection campaign Thursday on "The Five."

DANA PERINO: Republicans should just play that Cardi B clip over and over again. Like how did the economy get this bad? Why is everything so expensive? How are people supposed to live? Because that actually has a lot of pull. I have to say, I think the Democrats, they are crass. They are doing exactly what you would want to do politically to put them in a position to help him run for reelection. He goes to Virginia today. That's an important state for them. It's pretty much a purplish state because Obama had done very well there, but Youngkin won.

And the Republicans, that's a purplish state - they got to lock down Virginia. He's doing a lot of these things before the State of the Union on February 7th, and you're going to see more of it. He's doing two fundraisers for the DNC next week. So the White House is doing everything that they need to do to put him in a position to run. They are not letting him do a lot of interviews. You'll notice that because he's got the document issue that he has to deal with.

And they also prerelease so much of the speech, including punchlines and jokes, because they want those to be in the media, the print media, because you're not going to necessarily get a clean soundbite. And that's fine. They know that about him, but they also know, okay, what are the Republicans weak on? Let's take this - the Republicans, at least, are talking about ideas. Okay, let's talk. Can we not at least have a discussion about what we're going to do if Social Security runs out of money in 2033? That's just ten years from now. And you're thinking about kids like Cleo and Jessie Junior and your grandson and Cami like I know that kids name. And, you know, we can actually have a conversation as Americans and say what would actually be a good way to preserve Medicare and Social Security going into the future?

It's ridiculous to suggest that people are going to all of a sudden have a 30% national retail sales tax. On top of all, the taxes we're already paying. That's not what the proposal is. Besides, Kevin McCarthy already said it's not going anywhere. Other Republicans have said it's not going anywhere. I don't fault them for at least having ideas. What I do fault is the media for not asking Joe Biden and the Democrats.

Well, what is your idea? Is your idea to just pass so much in spending that you cause inflation and then look back and say this was all caused by the Trump tax cuts of 2017? That doesn't make any sense. Biden wants to run his last campaign and the media shouldn't let him do it.