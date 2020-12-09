Dana Perino aims to reduce personal, professional anxieties with upcoming book ‘Everything Will Be Okay’

Fox News host Dana Perino says her upcoming book, “Everything Will Be Okay: Life Lessons for Young Women (from a Former Young Woman),” is meant to help combat personal and professional anxieties that many women find overwhelming.

“This book is meant to kick you in gear and urge you to take personal responsibility to make really good decisions about your future,” Perino told Fox News on Wednesday.

Perino, the No. 1 New York Times bestselling author of 2016’s “And the Good News Is…,” penned her latest book after she found a particular chapter of "Good News" helped many young women.

“Mentoring is one of my passions, I do it a lot, and I do it naturally and with enthusiasm because I like these young Millennial and Generation Z people," she said. "I think they are ambitious, and adorable, big-hearted, and they also very much want to succeed, but it’s almost as if they want you to give them a plan for now to do it."

"Everything Will Be Okay" is an extension of that chapter and is dedicated to women striving for personal and professional success.

“In that book, I wrote about what I called my quarter-life crisis, which is something that I thought only I was experiencing but, come to find out, most young women do go through what is called a quarter-life crisis,” she said. “You’re getting to be around 24 to 25, and you’re realizing that all of your hopes and dreams and plans are not necessarily coming to fruition the way you wanted and things might take a little bit longer.

"You feel like you’re ready for more responsibility but there is no opportunity at the place where you work, or you have what I call an experience gap, where a job that is up a level from where you are requires five to seven years' experience and you have three years experience and you feel stuck.”

Perino feels quarter-life crises can also impact a woman’s personal life but hopes “Everything Will Be Okay” will help readers overcome their concerns.

“You are not finding the perfect life partner and you’re not on track to have two kids and house in the suburbs with a white picket fence by the time you’re 30 and you start to have all these doubts,” Perino said. “My concern, and one of the reasons why I wrote the new book, is that over the past six years, what I’ve noticed is that young women that had this quarter-life crisis are dealing with this crisis well into their 30s and even beyond.

"And my hope for this book is that I can reach all of them, and to lessen their anxiety, and to show them a way that they can harness their power and find serenity to a place where they can become actively calm and not as anxious about their futures.”

Perino added the book is not just for those in entry-level jobs but those who are in the middle of climbing the professional ladder.

Perino worked on the book prior to the coronavirus pandemic hitting the nation, but she notes in the epilogue that COVID-19 has caused even more problems for young women.

“How do you move up if you’re working from home and your boss never sees your work?" she asks. "And then, personally, how do you date in a pandemic? My hope is this is the right book at the right time for these younger people."

While the book is geared toward young women, the Fox News host feels men can also benefit from reading it.

“My husband thinks that all men under 40 should read this book so that they can understand young women are different in the way they approach their thinking and their careers,” she said. “I also feel that dads that have daughters that they’re concerned about … and moms could benefit from reading this book to, again, understand how to encourage them.”

She also feels that anyone who manages women in the workplace could learn valuable lessons, too.

“Managers should be measured on whether they can help grow their talent and promote their people, and I find young women are very skilled and they’re ready to move up and they might be reticent to raise their hand if they feel they’re going to be shot down,” she said. “I don’t know if you people realize just how much anxiety young people are feeling.”

Perino anchors “The Daily Briefing" and co-hosts “The Five” daily on Fox News Channel. She also co-hosts the popular “I’ll Tell You What” podcast and has a variety of other projects, such as Fox Nation’s “Dana Perino’s Book Club.”

“Everything Will Be Okay: Life Lessons for Young Women (from a Former Young Woman)” will hit retailers on March 9. Perino also voiced the audio edition of “Everything Will Be Okay,” which becomes available the same day.