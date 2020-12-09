Fox News Media to launch streaming weather service FOX Weather in 2021

Fox News Media will launch a new streaming service dedicated to weather in 2021, the company announced on Wednesday.

FOX Weather is expected to launch in the third quarter of the upcoming year with the FOX Weather App, along with a website and streaming service that will offer local, regional and national updates and information on all things weather.

It will feature original, live programming and the ad-supported service will use Fox News and Fox Television Stations’ vast resources, including more than 75 meteorologists across 17 stations in addition to Fox News reporters.

FOX Weather will be led by longtime Fox executive Sharri Berg, who will add president of FOX Weather to her current role of Fox Television Stations chief operating officer.

“As FOX News Media continues to deliver the best in news content, it was only natural to expand our footprint to weather with the launch of our eighth platform, FOX Weather, and there is no one better to lead this new venture than Sharri Berg,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement.

“Sharri is an immensely talented executive with extraordinary leadership skills and a unique ability to collaborate and execute across multiple divisions,” Scott added.

Berg, who was a founding member of the Fox News Channel launch team, has held a variety of high-level positions during her 24 years with the company--and the innovative weather platform is her latest venture.

“Weather is a vital component to news and combining our trusted reporters and expert meteorologists from FOX News and FTS nationwide, the FOX Weather products will be built to serve our audiences in a customized fashion,” Berg said. “I’m excited to get started as we continue to innovate and build new products from the ground up.”

The FOX Weather Meteorological Center will be located in New York City and will integrate Fox Television Stations’ radar network and innovative display technology. The service is not the first thing spearheaded by Berg, as she has also been instrumental in successfully launching Network News Service (NNS), Local News Service (LNS), FOX Flight Operations, the Fox News Multimedia Reporter Training Program and a variety of other projects.

In addition to her new role, Berg will continue to oversee Fox’s Affiliate News Service, News Edge, which provides all news content to 180 Fox affiliates. She will relinquish her role as the executive vice president of news operations for FNC.