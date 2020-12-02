Fox News’ prime-time lineup has best November ever as ‘Tucker,’ ‘Hannity’ make history

Fox News Channel finished November as the most-watched cable news network in terms of both total day and prime-time viewers for the 227th straight month as Americans flocked to FNC for the latest news on everything from coronavirus to the presidential election.

The jam-packed news month was Fox News’ highest-rated November in history among primetime viewers as “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” “Hannity” and “The Ingraham Angle" dominated competition.

Fox News averaged 3.9 million viewers between 8-11 p.m. ET, compared to 2.8 million for CNN and 2.6 million for MSNBC. ESPN and Hallmark Channel rounded out the top five most-watched cable stations.

“Tucker Carlson Tonight” averaged 5.1 million viewers to lead the network as Fox News finished No. 1 in primetime total viewers across all of cable for the 11th straight month this year. Tucker Carlson’s program has now become the only cable news show to ever average over five million viewers in back-to-back months.

“Hannity” came in a close second with an average of five million viewers. Host Sean Hannity and Carlson are now the only two cable news hosts ever to both finish a month with an average viewership of more than five million.

“The Five” topped all other news programs despite its 5 p.m. ET time slot to finish third with an average of 3.8 million viewers. “The Ingraham Angle” came in a very close fourth and also averaged 3.8 million viewers. The most-watched non-FNC program was MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show,” which averaged 3.4 million viewers to finish fifth.

Ingraham finished the month as the most-watched female cable news host.

CNN’s most-watched program was “Cuomo Prime Time,” which averaged 2.5 million viewers to finish No. 13 overall.

In addition to finishing atop cable, Fox News has also surpassed NBC, CBS, and ABC among weekday prime-time viewers every month since June.

“Hannity” averaged 1.05 million viewers among the key demographic of adults age 25-54 to win the category, followed by “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” which averaged 1.01 million demo viwers. “The Ingraham Angle,” “The Five” and “Cuomo Prime Time” rounded out the top five and MSNBC’s Maddow fell to No. 10, averaging 602,000 demo viewers.

November also marked the first time “Hannity” ever finished a month with more than one million viewers among the key demo.

Fox News topped all cable networks among total day viewers, averaging 1.9 million. CNN finished second with an average of 1.8 million, followed by MSNBC, Hallmark Channel and ESPN.

All ratings data courtesy of Nielsen data.