DANA PERINO: This is my beef with the media's narrative of Biden's 'comeback'

Fox News host Dana Perino went after the legacy media's ‘comback kid’ narrative around Joe Biden on "Gutfeld!"

CNN'S VAN JONES PRAISES BIDEN'S ‘SUCCESSFUL’ PRESIDENCY ‘IF YOU JUST ERASE THE PAST SIX MONTHS OF NUTTY STUFF’

DANA PERINO: Well, the Inflation Reduction Act, it's in the books, and it's a book that no one is buying, like The Plus by Greg Gutfeld. And no one is buying that it will reduce inflation. The shamelessness from this White House, if we can just change the name of a recession, if we can just convince them that despite the record high gas prices they're paying, inflation is actually 0%, we'll be fine. Well, the bill will raise taxes on people making as little as $10,000 a year in order to buy electric cars for families making $300,000. And the media just clapped along and wrote their obedient comeback kid stories. I can't wait for the sequel Return to the Basement. So Brian Stelter is still clapping, but now in his own basement. You know, between sobs and bites of DoorDash, he's already eaten three drivers. Speaking of eating, families are paying the highest prices in 40 years and groceries and food is so expensive. And Biden is forgiving the student loan debt of soon to be wealthy doctors and lawyers.

