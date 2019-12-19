Dana Loesch: Dems coordinated their wardrobes better than their impeachment articles

Former NRA spokeswoman and syndicated radio host Dana Loesch said on Thursday that the House Democrats appeared to put more effort into their wardrobes for the official vote for the impeachment of President Trump than in finding out the facts during the investigation.

Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., confirmed to Fox News that some members wore dark colors to mark the tone of impeachment.

“It was informal,” Dingell told Fox News of the coordination. “It’s a somber day.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, along with Democrat Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from New York, Donna Shalala from Florida, Robin Kelly from Illinois and Suzanne Bonamici from Oregon were all seen Wednesday wearing dark outfits. On top of Pelosi's black dress was a golden pin of the Mace of the Republic -- a symbol of the House of Representatives' authority.

“That sounds like an epic Halloween costume. That just gave me ideas for next year,” Loesch told “Fox & Friends.”

“I don't know why so much effort was spent on wardrobes when so little effort was spent on actually finding facts and truth in this investigation. They spent more effort coordinating their colors than they did on efforting this investigation and everyone in America sees this," she said.

The apparent gesture came as House Democrats exercised one of their most contentious powers outlined in the Constitution. After a months-long impeachment inquiry, the House approved two articles of impeachment against Trump. Speaking from the House floor on Wednesday, Pelosi declared that Trump had violated the Constitution.

Still, Loesch said Democrats' case against Trump is weak.

“It's a complete sham,” Loesch said. “What Americans see though is that these people are the Grinch trying to rob them before Christmas.”

Fox News’ Sam Dorman and Marrissa Schultz contributed to this report.