Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick blasts Biden's blocking of Texas border closure: 'This is selling out our country'

Republican Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick blasted the Biden administration Thursday for blocking the state's closure of six points of entry on its border with Mexico, accusing it of starting "a silent revolution" to take over the country through increased illegal immigration.

Appearing on "The Ingraham Angle," Patrick described the massive waves of immigrants attempting to enter the U.S. as an "invasion," said that it was not authorized or welcomed by Texas, and claimed President Joe Biden and the Democrats were attempting to take over the country "without firing a shot."

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday accused the Biden administration of flip-flopping, saying he was acting on a request from the federal government to assist border patrol in shutting down crossings before the administration stopped the closures. A Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson later said the administration was not seeking assistance from Texas.

TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT STEPS BORDER SECURITY EFFORTS

Patrick reiterated Abbott's claim, telling host Laura Ingraham that the border patrol requested assistance because they were "being overrun" by migrants, but they didn't have permission from DHS to actually ask for the assistance.

"Let me tell you something, Laura, and everyone watching: The revolution has begun. A silent revolution by the Democrat Party and Joe Biden to take over this country," Patrick said. "Tomorrow is Constitution Day and, folks, if you haven’t read it, you need to read Article 4, Section 4 very quickly."

Patrick called on every "red state" to invoke Article 4, Section 4 of the Constitution in order to tell Biden that the U.S. was being "invaded." He then defined invasion as "an unauthorized, uninvited, unwelcome incursion in your territory or property."

MIGRANT NUMBERS UNDER TEXAS BRIDGE DOUBLE to 8,000+ IN 24 HOURS: ‘OUT OF CONTROL’

"This is not authorized by the state of Texas, it's not welcomed by the state of Texas, or any other Republican state that I know, and they're not invited," he said.

"Every red state should invoke this clause now because every red state is being impacted and the blue states apparently don’t care," Patrick added.

He described the "revolution" he was referring to as the federal government allowing millions of illegal immigrants into the country, who he claimed would have "two or three children," to make millions of new voters that would support Democrats in future elections for letting them in.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Who do you think they're going to vote for? This is trying to take over our country without firing a shot," Patrick said.