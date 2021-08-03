Dan Patrick: Americans will die because of Biden's border policy

The number of children traveling alone who were picked up at the Mexican border by U.S. immigration authorities will likely hit a new high in July and-- in total--the number of families arriving at the border also likely reached its second-highest total on record, the Associated Press reported, citing a U.S. official with access to the preliminary data. Texas' Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick was on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle" to discuss the border crisis and its radio silence in the media.

BORDER AGENTS APPREHEND 200 MIGRANTS AT BORDER, MORE THAN HALF UNACCOMPANIED CHILDREN

LT. GOV. DAN PATRICK: It’s not being covered because of the Marxist-stream media—not the mainstream media…Fox is the only one telling this story, and Americans all over this country ought to be damn angry about what’s happening to their country. Total invasion. And people in every state are going to die through a combination of people coming in illegally with COVID, with the fentanyl drugs that are setting an all-time record and the criminals who are crossing the border. Imagine, Laura, if you lived in Mission, or La Joya, or Weslaco…I’ve been down to all those towns many times. And at 2 o’clock in the morning, at 3 o’clock in the morning, you have people milling all around your streets…walking by your house. These people are everywhere. When they leave that bridge, Laura, where do they go? They get on that bus and go to some city in America…taking COVID, their crime background—if they are criminals or delivering drugs. This administration is putting American lives—not at risk—not likely to die—Americans will die because of this policy.