Dan Crenshaw blasts Biden over border crisis: 'Egregious dereliction of constitutional duty'

Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw blasted the Biden administration over the crisis at the southern border during an interview on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday saying the president has engaged in an "egregious dereliction of duty." Crenshaw, R-Texas, continued by explaining the situation is "dangerous" because drug smuggling, human trafficking, and the spread of COVID-19 is enabled with the current policy.

FORMER BORDER PATROL CHIEF WARNS AGENCY LOSING ABILITY TO KNOW ‘WHO AND WHAT IS ENTERING’

DAN CRENSHAW: The people who are crossing our border are intending to stay, and look at this, there's like 50,000 people who have crossed and don't even have a court date. So there's zero chance they'll show up for a court date that they don't even have. they're definitely intending to stay, and the people who do have a court date- only about 13% of showed up for that at all. There's hundreds of thousands of people being let loose into the interior, with no way to track them, no way to get them back in, and no way to enforce our laws.

This is such a dereliction of constitutional duty that Biden has engaged in. It's egregious, and it's also dangerous because guess what else is coming across the border? Hundreds and hundreds of pounds of fentanyl, and human trafficking is occurring at record levels as well. So this is dangerous to our people, it's dangerous because of the pandemic, it's dangerous because of fentanyl overdoses, and it's blatantly unfair and immoral when there are thousands of people around the world who want to come to this country. They want to do it the right way, and our system is so clogged up that they can't do it.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: