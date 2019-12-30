Dan Bongino slams 'repulsive human being' de Blasio for using anti-Semitic attacks to ding Trump

Fox News contributor Dan Bongino scorched New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio’s “political maneuvering” on Monday after a series of anti-Semitic attacks in the state.

The podcaster and best-selling author was incensed after de Blasio became the latest Democrat to blame President Trump for the spate of apparent hate crimes.

“Really, these are repulsive human beings,” Bongino told “Fox & Friends." “We had our citizens. These are our people, innocent human beings nearly hacked to death with a machete. Something you hear about literally in a horror movie happens in real life and your first instinct as a political air quotes leader is to blame Donald Trump?”

AFTER STRING OF ANTI-SEMITIC ATTACKS, DE BLASIO LAMENTS HATRED 'EMANATING FROM WASHINGTON'

Bongino’s comments came after de Blasio blamed an "atmosphere of hate" for the recent increase in anti-Semitic attacks in his city and the surrounding areas, but in a Fox News interview, he passed at least some of the blame to the nation's capital.

De Blasio spoke about the ongoing problem the day after five people were stabbed at a rabbi's house in nearby Rockland County during a Hanukkah celebration, and at least eight incidents took place in Brooklyn earlier this month.

The mayor appeared to lay blame at the feet of Trump's Republican administration.

"An atmosphere of hate has been developing in this country over the last few years. A lot of it is emanating from Washington and it's having an effect on all of us," he said.

When asked if he was blaming Trump, he said, "not just the president," but said "we need a different tone, starting in Washington ... that encourages this country to actually find some unity and some common ground" that he does not think the country has had in recent years.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bongino credited Trump for being an open advocate and supporter of the Jewish community and scathed de Blasio for making the comments.

“You’re really disgusting and an awful person and it’s precisely because of people like you that the world is worse off today,” Bongino said.

Fox News’ Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.