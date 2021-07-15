Expand / Collapse search
Dan Bongino slams Black Lives Matter over comments on Cuba

Bongiono labels Black Lives Matter 'communists'

Dan Bongino: BLM fighting for ‘terrorism and communism,’ not Black lives Video

Dan Bongino: BLM fighting for ‘terrorism and communism,’ not Black lives

Bongino reflects on Black Lives Matter and the movement’s recent statement on the ongoing protests in Cuba.

Dan Bongino explained why he disagrees with Black Live Matter's comments on protests in Cuba Thursday on "The Dan Bongino Show."

DAN BONGINO: They're a terror group, terror group uses, they use propaganda and terrorism, and that's what Black Lives Matter does. They are communists, and communists are terrorists too. This hurt your feelings? You don't like it to be offending your delicate sensibilities? Kiss my rump. I don't care. I don't give a damn. I can't stand you. I saw you up in my face. I saw what you did. You're not fighting for Black lives. The conservative movement is through school choice and empowerment initiatives and freedom and liberty around the world. You're fighting for terrorism and communism. You're not just not wrong, you're downright evil. There's a difference between misfeasance and malfeasance. You were on the far end of malfeasance. Your movement is grotesque. It's disgusting, and it's the body bag movement. The only thing this has ever led to in human history, what you're doing is body bags. That is it. Yeah, we call it like it is here.

