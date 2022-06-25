Expand / Collapse search
Dan Bongino speaks out on 'misinformation' surrounding the Supreme Court's ruling on abortion

Dan Bongino says the Supreme Court's ruling does not make abortion illegal in the United States

Bongino: Actually read the ruling

Fox News host Dan Bongino calls the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade a 'momentous occasion' and clarifies what is and is not in the court's ruling on 'Unfiltered.'

Fox News host Dan Bongino reacted to the Supreme Court's "momentous" decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino" Saturday.

DAN BONGINO: There's a lot of misinformation out there. I want to explain to you first what this does and what it doesn't do, because whereas I'm on this channel, and I'm proud to give you information even when it works against us and our cause, there are other channels out there hyping up hysteria, like, "All of a sudden the Republicans are out there coming for your birth control pill. Clarence Thomas is going to be raiding your medicine cabinet, pulling your birth control away."

SUPREME COURT RULING: FMR PLANNED PARENTHOOD DIRECTOR ARGUES LEFT'S EXTREME STANCE ON ABORTION SPARKED RULING

The Supreme Court building is barricaded following the Roe v. Wade ruling. 

The Supreme Court building is barricaded following the Roe v. Wade ruling.  (Joshua Comins/Fox News Digital)

That's crap. That's not true. If you actually read the ruling — I know that's really difficult for leftists to do — you'll see that they specifically said the opposite. I can't predict the future. 

Will there be a case on that in the future? I don't know. I personally doubt it. That is not in the ruling — period. Second, this did not make abortion illegal across the country.

