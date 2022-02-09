Dan Bongino: Messaging chaos from the left shows we're winning

Fox News host Dan Bongino told Jesse Watters that "we're winning" because of the "messaging chaos" coming from the left on Wednesday's "Jesse Watters Primetime."

DAN BONGINO: You know, this is how you can always tell on the right, like chest-out, chin-up that we are winning. If we didn't win, we're winning. This is how I know the tide is turning. When the messaging chaos comes from the left, they're usually very organized. They think like the Borg from Star Trek, Jesse, when there's a message out there, you know, Kavanaugh did this or whatever … like a laser, they focus on it. When you see this messaging in chaos, it means the donor class is in the ear of every liberal activist, and politicians say that's not working … this isn't working … do this.

I'll just give you a couple examples. The CRT thing you mentioned in your monologue, you got me thinking, remember the CRT messaging? First, it was a great thing. Then it was only taught in law schools. Then it didn't exist. And then you're a racist for even mentioning it, right? Right. We had the masks, right? Here's the messaging chaos on the masks. You know, last week it was going to save the world. This week, well, maybe not. And then today, it's like … well, listen to the CDC, but only not if you were in a blue state to just repeal mask mandates. And then one more … the truckers, right? Yeah. First, it was like truckers, and then it was first they were Nazis, then white supremacists and then a host at MSNBC said they're playing Plinko and they've got pizza ovens. Therefore, it's a siege. I mean, this is how you know.

