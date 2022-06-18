Dan Bongino on the Democrats' and Biden's 'Five Stages of Grief'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Dan Bongino broke down the Biden administration's "Five Stages of Grief" on "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino."

DAN BONGINO: The way the Democrats are responding to all these never-ending crises reminded me of something I had heard in graduate school, I hate citing education, but you get the point. "The Five Stages of Grief": It's a theory created by Elisabeth Kubler-Ross…

Well, the Biden administration is slowly dying, they're losing their political power, and they know their time in power is short, and they've reacted in ways similar to "The Five Stages of Grief": They are denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance.

So let's look at the five stages of the Democrats' grief in this dying Biden administration. First, of course, they just deny everything. We've seen them deny it would be a problem from the very beginning when inflation was starting to become a really serious concern…

So after denial comes anger, right? We could be here all day. It's only an hour show, showing you examples of Joe Biden going off the rails when asked about the crises he created but can't seem to fix…

Then you get denial, you get anger, you get the third stage, bargaining. This is where they try to explain away during the grief process their guilt from their disastrous decisions, saying, "You know, no one could have predicted what happened and had they known, they never would have done what they did."

After bargaining comes depression. This is the part where everyone knows what's going on. The administration knows they messed up, the American people knows the administration knows they messed up. So they just don't talk about it…

Finally, there's acceptance. This is where Joe and Kamala start to acknowledge their popularity is finished, and they're moving forward with the failed agenda, and they don't really care what anyone else wants. Biden insists, hilariously so, by the way, that he plans to run again in 2024, despite his poll numbers plummeting in his own party infighting over his policies. You start to see members within the Democratic ranks start to break away and look for other ways to keep the power they've already squandered.

But it's not just the Democrat Party, the Leftist media is getting nervous, too.

