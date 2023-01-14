Dan Bongino blasts Karine Jean-Pierre for dodging Biden docs questions: 'She's uniquely bad at this'

"Unfiltered" host Dan Bongino called out the White House for dodging questions on the investigation into classified documents found at the Penn Biden Center and President Biden's Wilmington, Delaware house. On "Fox & Friends Weekend" Saturday, Bongino argued the answers given by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre show how "devastating" this is for the Biden administration.

BIDEN WHITE HOUSE PUNTS ON NUMEROUS QUESTIONS SWIRLING AROUND CLASSIFIED DOCS MYSTERY

DAN BONGINO: Let's just say about Karine Jean-Pierre. Can we all agree that she's uniquely bad at this? Now, that may be a compliment. Jen Psaki was a very good liar. I mean, like top tier, 99 percentile, way above the mean in her lying skills. Karine Jean-Pierre is just really, really bad at this. Like, what's the point, guys? What I don't understand is why trot her out there to go out there and just humiliate herself, like, "Oh, here are your two answers. Process, Refer. Process. Refer you to Department of Justice. Refer you to the Justice Department. What's the point?

…

Karine Jean-Pierre goes out there, I guess, I don't know, to her bizarre credit, every day and just humiliates herself. She doesn't know anything. She has no ability to think on her feet. She has no capabilities for extemporaneous thought whatsoever. And yet the Biden team keeps pushing her out there to just embarrass her. "I'm going to refer you to Justice. We're going to respect the process." And the reason she keeps saying this is because any answer she gives off the cuff is going to be devastating because this is a really awful scandal for the Biden administration. Listen, I never take notes for these segments, but I actually wrote some things down. And this is really bad, guys. You know, a SCIF right? ... It stands for a "sensitive compartmented information facility," right? SCIF information is above top secret. You have to be read into these programs. When I was doing lead advances in my last line of work and the president travels overseas, I watch them build SCIFs - white noise, generators, blackouts, everything. So the president overseas can read sensitive, compartmentalized documents. The fact that these documents, it can never be read outside a SCIF, are alleged to have been found somewhere, either in Joe Biden's garage, in his Corvette glove box or whatever, or his U Penn hilariously titled think tank. You understand what a devastating breach of protocol and potentially the law this is. That's why the answer every time is 'process. I want to refer you to Department of Justice.'