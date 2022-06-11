Dan Bongino blasts Biden for the United States' crises: He is incapable or completely unwilling to respond

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Dan Bongino blasted President Biden and his administration for their handling of the nation's crises despite the warning signs Saturday on "Unfiltered."

DAN BONGINO: The Biden administration has proven not only they lack any ability to see around corners, but they ignore the signs altogether when they're right in front of their face. We're not talking about cryptic signs here, folks. These aren't crop circles like the movie "Signs." Biden is literally being told what's going to happen, but he's either incapable or completely unwilling to respond. Again, imagine being handed your opponent's playbook and still blowing the game.

FLASHBACK: LARRY SUMMERS WARNS OF LOOMING RECESSION OVER SURGING INFLATION

Remember Larry Summers? I bring this up a lot. He was a Clinton — Bill Clinton treasury secretary — and a former Obama adviser. He's a Democrat. He warned the Left about inflation almost a year ago.

But Biden ignored those signs. He pushed to spend all the money anyway. And now we're facing shocker record inflation. Who could have seen that coming?

INFLATION HITS FRESH 40-YEAR HIGH IN MAY WITH CONSUMER PRICES SURGING 8.6%

The economy shrunk last quarter, did [Biden] miss that, it's only on the front page of all the major papers. Moving on: Americans can barely afford to fill up their gas tanks, put food on the table, but don't worry, the Biden administration, they've got the intestinal fortitude. I want to say something different, but it's a family-friendly show, to claim the economy's in a better place than it's been historically. If you read a history book and of course, Biden is all about blaming everyone else instead of looking in the mirror.

Remember that infamous, malaise speech? That didn't work out well for Jimmy Carter trying to blame the American people for his issues, it's not going to work out for Joe Biden either. And here's the sad part: When we call it out, the missed signs, the blatant lies, we immediately, we conservatives, we get blamed for trying to scare the audience as if these things aren't actually happening right in front of our eyes. Listen, it's not a fear campaign. It's got a name, this stuff — it's called the news, it's the truth. Maybe you should try it sometime at other networks. Maybe someone can tell Joe Biden that instead of ignoring the signs.

