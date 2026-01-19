Dallas mayor depicts city as sanctuary from socialism amid ‘avalanche’ of interest from businesses fleeing NYC

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democrat-turned-Republican Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson is offering a sanctuary from socialism, charting a starkly different course from New York City as he argues progressive policies there are driving businesses away and weakening public safety.

"It appears to be that New York wants to be the heartbeat of socialism in the United States. That appears to be the direction it's going," he said Sunday.

"But down here in Dallas, I can tell you, we embrace business, we embrace capitalism, we embrace corporations who employ folks and who are actually pillars of our communities."

Johnson declared that "America’s cities need Republicans" and pledged to adhere to fiscal conservatism and law-and-order principles when he announced his party switch in a 2023 Wall Street Journal op-ed.

Speaking with Fox News host Brian Kilmeade Sunday, Johnson said Dallas was already emerging as a financial services hub before the election of New York City’s new mayor, a trend he said is now accelerating.

"I'm already getting phone calls. We're already having more conversations than we've ever had before, more interest in moving to Dallas by New York-based financial firms," he said.

"The answer is there is a flood and an avalanche of interest in being where I think people who do this for a living, folks in the financial services industry, understand that the future of capitalism in this country is moving west," he added.

Johnson said Dallas’ refusal to adopt sanctuary city policies has helped position the city as a destination for businesses and workers seeking stability, safety and a pro-growth environment.

"We support law enforcement here in Dallas. We support law and order. I don’t think you can have a city if you don’t have safety," Johnson said.

"I don’t understand the impulse some of these Democrat mayors have to embrace lawlessness."