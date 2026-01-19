Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Fox News Flash

Dallas mayor depicts city as sanctuary from socialism amid ‘avalanche’ of interest from businesses fleeing NYC

Eric Johnson says financial firms are flooding Dallas with interest in relocating from New York

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
close
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson explains why his city is a 'sanctuary from socialism' Video

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson explains why his city is a 'sanctuary from socialism'

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson discusses his city's stance against sanctuary city policies and criticizes New York City's embrace of socialism.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democrat-turned-Republican Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson is offering a sanctuary from socialism, charting a starkly different course from New York City as he argues progressive policies there are driving businesses away and weakening public safety.

"It appears to be that New York wants to be the heartbeat of socialism in the United States. That appears to be the direction it's going," he said Sunday.

"But down here in Dallas, I can tell you, we embrace business, we embrace capitalism, we embrace corporations who employ folks and who are actually pillars of our communities."

NEW HAMPSHIRE GOVERNOR RECRUITS NYC BUSINESS OWNERS FLEEING MAMDANI 'REGIME'

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson speaks at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson speaks during the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., on July 16, 2024. (Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Johnson declared that "America’s cities need Republicans" and pledged to adhere to fiscal conservatism and law-and-order principles when he announced his party switch in a 2023 Wall Street Journal op-ed.

Speaking with Fox News host Brian Kilmeade Sunday, Johnson said Dallas was already emerging as a financial services hub before the election of New York City’s new mayor, a trend he said is now accelerating.

OPINION: I'M THE MAYOR OF DALLAS. MY SWITCH TO THE GOP LAST YEAR SHOULD HAVE BEEN A WAKE-UP CALL FOR DEMOCRATS

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on the MTA Subway

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani arrives at the subway station in the Queens borough to go to City Hall in New York, Friday, Jan. 2. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP Photo)

"I'm already getting phone calls. We're already having more conversations than we've ever had before, more interest in moving to Dallas by New York-based financial firms," he said.

"The answer is there is a flood and an avalanche of interest in being where I think people who do this for a living, folks in the financial services industry, understand that the future of capitalism in this country is moving west," he added.

Johnson said Dallas’ refusal to adopt sanctuary city policies has helped position the city as a destination for businesses and workers seeking stability, safety and a pro-growth environment.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Dem strategist issues warning as party shifts further left: 'Socialism is a complete failure' Video

"We support law enforcement here in Dallas. We support law and order. I don’t think you can have a city if you don’t have safety," Johnson said.

"I don’t understand the impulse some of these Democrat mayors have to embrace lawlessness."

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

Close modal

Continue