Dalai Lama under fire after asking young boy to ‘suck his tongue’ in bizarre viral video: ‘Menace to children’

The Dalai Lama is under fire after a disturbing video showed him kissing a young boy on the lips and asking him to "suck" his tongue, sparking widespread backlash.

In the shocking footage that was reportedly filmed in February, a young boy asks the Tibetan spiritual leader for a hug. The Dalai Lama then invited the young boy on stage, and after the hug, the spiritual leader forcibly lifts the boy’s head from underneath his chin to kiss him on the lips. The pair pressed their foreheads together in a bizarre scene before it got even stranger.

"Suck my tongue," the Dalai Lama then said while sticking out his tongue. The boy appeared uncomfortable and began to fulfill the 87-year-old’s request but didn’t go through with it. Once the video went viral, the Dalai Lama issued a statement apologizing to the boy and his family while also downplaying it as playful teasing.

The unearthed footage and apology were shredded on social media, with critics even calling the Dalai Lama a pedophile and "sick old man."

"He missed the bit where he kissed the boy and asked him to suck the Dalai Lama’s tongue," columnist Owen Jones responded.

Filmmaker Luke Renner asked, "Why is this written in the third person? His ‘holiness’ abused a child face-to-face but can’t be bothered to personally address the matter himself?"

Journalist Raneem Bou Khzam responded, "Teasing??? This has nothing to do with teasing!!! This is a highly questionable behavior jeopardizing the little boy’s mental health, and it falls under the abuse of childhood innocence!"

"Why did you even have such a filthy and revolting thought? You are truly disgusting. You are a menace to children," a South African geologist with over 400,000 followers responded to the apology.

"This sick, disturbing video of the Dalai Lama making a child suck his tongue emerged months ago, but it has only just now made waves on social media—prompting the ‘holy’ man to issue an apology," social media influencer Ian Miles Cheong wrote. "Why wasn’t it a problem for him before it went viral?"

The incident occurred in Northern India, and many Indian journalists were among the first to condemn it. Journalist Ismat Ara wrote, "There’s nothing ‘innocent’ or ‘playful’ about asking a minor to suck your tongue."

"Imagine the celebrations in China that a once great, defiant legacy, one that took the Tibetan struggle to the world, is now laid to waste. No matter how much the west plays this down, there’s nothing ‘innocent’ or ‘playful’ about pedophilia. No geopolitical caves to hide in," India Todoay reporter Shiv Aroor responded.

Robby Starbuck added, "You forgot the part where you asked the boy to kiss you and suck your tongue. Pedophile behavior. You’re disgusting."

Author Oil London believes the Dalai Lama committed sexual assault of a minor.

"What he did was sexual assault of a minor he should be charged and imprisoned. Sick old man," London wrote.

"Not just your words but the bit where you kiss him on the mouth, grab him by the chin and move your head towards his face with your tongue sticking out," journalist Annabel Ross wrote.

Many others had strong reactions: