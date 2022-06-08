Sen. Daines rips Janet Yellen, Democrats on inflation claims: They 'lit the fire' with pandemic spending

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., slammed Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday for denying Democrats' spending agenda is to blame for skyrocketing inflation as gas prices continue to hit record highs.

STEVE DAINES: The Biden administration is living in a fairy tale. It's an alternative universe in terms of reality versus what's actually happening. And remember last year when the Democrats tried to jam through this massive multitrillion-dollar spending package, we warned them saying this is going to cause inflation. We warned the Treasury secretary, we warned the American people. At the same time, the president shuts down pipelines. He stops made-in-America energy.

This was going to cause massive inflation. And you know what? Don't just take my word for it. Larry Summers, who was Clinton's secretary of Treasury, he was also Obama's senior economic adviser. Larry Summers, a Democrat, said the exact same thing as they were jamming through these massive spending bills that really lit the fire and created the inflation that's going on today. When I go back home to Montana, the three biggest issues for Montana is inflation, inflation and inflation. It's the price of gas and the price of groceries.

