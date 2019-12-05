'The Daily Show' mocks CNN for 'cutting to the wrong black guy' during impeachment hearing

"The Daily Show" had some fun at the expense of CNN over what appeared to be a premature "cut" to the "wrong black guy" during Wednesday's impeachment-inquiry hearing.

The show's Twitter account shared a CNN clip showing House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., calling on Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., to begin his line of questioning for the impeachment witnesses. However, the next shot showed Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., who was sitting next to Richmond -- before the camera operator quickly panned the shot to the correct congressman.

"CNN cut to the wrong black guy," the show tweeted.

As TV blogger Scott Jones pointed out, CNN's communications account attempted to explain why the error occurred, pointing to how the network was "taking pool video, which means we are not in control of the shots."

However, "The Daily Show" then fact-checked CNN with a side-by-side comparison of CNN's coverage versus C-SPAN, MSNBC, and Fox News, showing CNN being the only network to cut prematurely to Jeffries.

"Ok but" the show concisely told CNN alongside the split video.

It appeared CNN Communications did not have a comeback to the long-running comedy show.