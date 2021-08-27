‘Daily Show’ mocks CNN’s ‘epic news bro’ Chris Cuomo with scathing mock documentary: 'Bros before ethics'

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" lampooned embattled CNN host and "epic news bro" Chris Cuomo Friday with a mock biography that chronicles the "Cuomo Prime Time" namesake’s rise to fame.

"It’s just like that old saying, bros before ethics," the narrator said in the elaborate spoof. "No matter what happens, you can’t stop this beast because he is Chris Mother-Fredo Cuomo."

The CNN anchor has had a rough few months, as he was part of a team of outside, loyal confidants to now-former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D., who contributed to a culture allowing his "sexually harassing conduct" to "flourish," a scathing state investigation revealed earlier this month. Journalism professionals have scolded the conduct as unethical and prominent figures across the industry have called for CNN to take action, but he's remained in his position without punishment.

"What makes a great journalist? Curiosity, persistence, ignoring your parents when they tell you not to major in communications? Or is the greatest journalist one who simply knows he’s the greatest and is willing to throw down with anyone who disagrees?" "Daily Show" correspondent Desi Lydic, who served as narrator, asked.

"Chris could’ve used his family name to go into politics, but that wasn’t his style. Instead, he used his family name to go into TV news," Lydic said. "His old man was heartbroken when he went into journalism. Well, sucks for you dad, because little Chris was going to journalism harder than any journalist had ever journalisted before."

The mock documentary features footage from CNN’s "Roots: Our journey Home" special, which detailed Cuomo’s Italian heritage, mixed with a variety of the anchor’s most memorable pre-CNN moments when he was a reporter for ABC News. He is shown at the Grand Canyon, scuba diving, reporting on locations from a wildfire and even driving a race car.

"Epic, bro," Lydic said after a montage of extreme reporting moments. "Did Woodward and Bernstein ever bungee jump off a skyscraper? I don’t think so."

The parody video then explained that Cuomo "dreamed of being more than the Evel Knievel of Al Rokers" and took his talents to CNN in 2013.

"It was there that he perfected the greatest skill a news bro can have: bullying people like a coach on ‘The Biggest Loser,’" Lydic said as examples of Cuomo bowling over GOP guests played.

"Cuomo’s show has more beef than his keto diet," she joked.

Comedy Central’s reliably liberal program lampooned CNN’s most-watched host for everything from his "Let’s Get After It" catch phrase, to his Instagram workout routine, to his series of widely panned, playful interviews with his big brother, to his infamous public eruption at being called "Fredo."

Some of Cuomo's conservative foes needle him as "Fredo" since the 2019 viral incident when the CNN anchor snapped at a man who used the term to greet him. Fredo is a reference to Fredo Corleone, the weak and facile brother in the movie "The Godfather."

"Chris would never turn on his big brother, which became very clear when something happened that caused literally everyone else in the country to turn on his big brother," Lydic said, noting that Andrew Cuomo stepped down as governor after the bombshell attorney general report.

"There were calls for Chris to resign, too," Lydic said. "But that’s just not who he is. Chris Cuomo gets after it."

Other recent targets to get the "Daily Show-ography" treatment include Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.