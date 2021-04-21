The Daily Beast ripped for publishing misinformation about Columbus police shooting

Social media users ripped The Daily Beast for publishing misinformation about the fatal police shooting of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio on Tuesday.

In its initial reporting, the liberal site suggested that when police showed up on the scene, Bryant was unarmed and a knife was found lying "on the ground." However, when Columbus police released body camera footage of the incident, the video revealed that Bryant was attacking two other females, one of whom she pushed, another whom she swung at with a knife.

An officer shot Bryant four times before she collapsed to the ground. She died at the hospital after being taken there in critical condition.

In its original report, The Daily Beast quoted Bryant's aunt, Hazel Bryant, as its primary source. She told reporters her niece was the one who called the police and that she was given no warning before they shot at her. She added the police would "lie" about the altercation with her niece.

"The police are going to lie," said. "The police are going to cover up for themselves. They don’t care. At this point, I feel like they’re just out to kill Black people. They’re not here to protect and serve. That isn’t happening. That’s been over a long time ago. They’re not here to protect and serve. They’re here to kill Black folks."

After the bodycam footage came out and showed Bryant attacking two other people, The Daily Beast updated its story accordingly.

"Yes, the media is lying to you," said Parkland shooting survivor and conservative activist Kyle Kashuv, sharing screenshots of the Daily Beast's initial misleading report on Twitter.

NPR was also forced to update its story after reviewing the police footage.

The outlet added an unusual disclaimer at the bottom of their coverage, telling readers, "Some facts reported by the media may later turn out to be wrong."

Conservative writer Allahpundit pinpointed several other examples of misleading headlines that were pushed out prematurely to seemingly spin a narrative about systemic racism among police.

The Ohio Department of Investigation is looking into the fatal incident.

The Columbus shooting took place about 20 minutes before the jury's verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial in Minneapolis. They found the former policeman guilty on all three charges of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

The city of Minneapolis appeared to breathe a collective sigh of relief following the verdict. Had Chauvin been found not guilty, demonstrators told MSNBC that they would "fight back," hinting toward another round of violent riots. Businesses braced themselves for the trial's outcome, boarding up stores in advance of the verdict.