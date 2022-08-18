Expand / Collapse search
Dagen McDowell on CDC 'reset': 'These people need to be fired'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
FOX Business anchor Dagen McDowell rips CDC director Rochelle Walensky for her organization's response to COVID-19 on 'The Five.'

FOX Business host Dagen McDowell argued that CDC director Rochelle Walensky should be fired on "The Five."

DAGEN MCDOWELL: The "we"? No, it's you. "I" screwed up. "I" set children back their entire lives in learning because they were kept out of school for a year and a half, even longer than that.

CDC INVESTIGATING ‘FAST-MOVING’ E. COLI OUTBREAK IN MICHIGAN AND OHIO THAT HAS INFECTED NEARLY 30 PEOPLE

How about just give a call and say, the parents of children who kill themselves or tried to commit suicide because they were locked away from their friends? How about apologizing to all the people who were fired across the country, teachers and firefighters and health care workers, because they didn't get the vaccine, which again, only protects you from severe illness. It doesn't protect anybody else. These people need to be fired. They need to burn the entire CDC down and start all over.

