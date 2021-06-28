Chris Cuomo lampooned for tweeting ‘cringe’ image of his bicep bulging out of a CNN t-shirt: ‘Weird flex'

CNN’s Chris Cuomo was lampooned on Monday after responding to a critic by tweeting an image of his flexed bicep that was labeled everything from "cringe" to "creepy."

The scandal-plagued Cuomo spent a large part of the morning responding to feedback when an unverified account with only 12 followers made a comment that the "Cuomo Prime Time" host would break his arm pleasuring himself. Cuomo responded with an image of his flexed bicep bulging out of a CNN t-shirt.

"That how this happened?! Hahahaha. Come on, baby, dont hate - facilitate. You can do better than this petty bs," Cuomo wrote.

The hulking CNN host, who often posts workout videos on social media, was quickly roasted once again.

CNN’S CHRIS CUOMO APPEARS TO SCOLD COLLEAGUE MAGGIE HABERMAN FOR ‘MISTAKE’ OF COVERING PENCE 'INCREMENTALLY'

"This is the weirdest response I’ve seen in awhile," journalist Beth Baumann wrote, while political operative Arthur Schwartz simply wrote, "Clown."

"One of the few good things Twitter has done for society is showing people who the ‘journalists’ delivering their news really are," Bongino Report responded.

"It’s too early on a Monday for this, Chris," the Daily Caller wrote.

"It's from stroking your own ‘ego,’" NewsBusters analyst Nicholas Fondacaro added.

JOE CONCHA: CNN’S CHRIS CUOMO SHOULD’VE BEEN FIRED OR SUSPENDED ‘A LONG TIME AGO’

Much of the feedback Cuomo received for the tweet was vulgar, as many used it as an opportunity to evoke CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin who was recently welcomed back to the liberal network after an embarrassing scandal. However, others simply teased Cuomo for getting "triggered" by Twitter trolls.

Many others were stunned by Cuomo's tweet:

Earlier this month, Cuomo also set himself up when he dared a critic to name examples of times he denied facts that didn’t align with the network’s liberal agenda as viewers quickly brought receipts.

The "Cuomo Prime Time" namesake is no stranger to confrontations and famously threatened a man who referred to him as "Fredo" in 2019. Fredo is a reference to Fredo Corleone, the weak brother in the movie "The Godfather," and the hot-headed anchor didn’t appreciate the comparison.

"Punk-ass b----es from the right call me 'Fredo.' My name is Chris Cuomo. I'm an anchor on CNN," a heated Cuomo responded to the man. "They use that as an Italian slur — are any of you Italian?... It's a f---ing insult to your people. It's an insult to your f--kin' people. It's like the N-word for us. Is that a cool f---ing thing?"

After the man sarcastically told him, "You’re a much more reasonable guy in person than you seem to be on television," Cuomo reacted, "If you want to play, we'll f---ing play."

As a result, critics often refer to Cuomo as "Fredo" when mocking him on social media.

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.