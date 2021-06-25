CNN’s Chris Cuomo appears to scold colleague Maggie Haberman for ‘mistake’ of covering Pence 'incrementally'

CNN host Chris Cuomo appeared to slam his colleague, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, on Friday, for her coverage of former Vice President Mike Pence.

Haberman, who is also a CNN political analyst, is on leave from the paper to write a book about former President Donald Trump but has continued to report on Trump-related turmoil. Her latest piece, "Pence, Diverging From Trump, Says He Was ‘Proud’ to Certify Election," apparently didn’t sit well with CNN’s "Cuomo Prime Time" namesake.

NEW YORK TIMES’ SCRIBE MAGGIE HABERMAN CAN’T QUIT TRUMP, LARGELY IGNORES BIDEN

Haberman shared her story on social media and tweeted, "Pence speaks to the audience of one who wanted him to reject Biden's electoral college win: ‘The truth is, there is almost no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president.’"

The scandal-plagued Cuomo took to Twitter and appeared to scold Haberman for her coverage.

"Covering pence incrementally, forgetting the context of his silence, and his complicity...is a mistake. The truth is...he did the minimum to certify. Literally he was a ministerial figure. And mainly he ignored and empowered lies for years. That is his legacy," Cuomo wrote to caption Haberman’s tweet.

Punchbowl News founder Jake Sherman chimed in, "I don’t think you can credibly accuse Maggie of covering Trump or his administration incrementally."

CHRIS CUOMO AND HIS PROBLEMATIC YEAR AT CNN

The Times announced in February that Haberman would transition from all-things Trump to a new role on the investigative/enterprise team in the Washington bureau. Despite the announcement, she has barely covered the Biden administration since it took power.

Haberman did pen multiple pieces on Biden and his reaction to sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D., the CNN host's older brother.

CNN and The New York Times did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In her latest story on Pence, Haberman and co-author Annie Karni reported on Pence remarking he was "proud" to certify the 2020 election results.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It was the furthest that Mr. Pence, a potential Republican presidential candidate in 2024, has gone yet in defending his role that day or distancing himself from Mr. Trump, to whom he ingratiated himself during their four years together in office," they wrote.