Cuomo accuser Charlotte Bennett calls the Governor's apology 'fake' and 'downright weird'

Charlotte Bennett, one of the women who has accused New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment, called out his response to the new report detailing the numerous sexual harassment allegations against him.

On Tuesday, Bennett appeared on "CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell" to discuss the release of the New York attorney general’s report against Cuomo. More specifically, Bennett called out his public response to the allegations.

"Publicly, he would rather play dumb. Privately, he knows that he sexually harassed staffers. And I think it’s easier to explain his behavior publicly by saying there was some misunderstanding," Bennett said.

Bennett was also the subject of Cuomo’s video comment on the report, claiming that her accusations "bothered" him the most.

"Charlotte, I want you to know that I am truly and deeply sorry," he said. "I brought my personal experience into the workplace and I shouldn’t have done that. I was trying to help."

Bennett previously rejected this apology on Twitter, tweeting out "Resign @NYGovCuomo."

O’Donnell referenced this video to Bennett on air where she later described it as "not only uncomfortable and inappropriate but downright weird and unnecessary." She also again refused his apology.

"Accepting responsibility means stepping down, so I don’t believe him," Bennett said. "I don't want an apology. It's not necessary. It's fake and his propaganda video was not only uncomfortable and inappropriate but downright weird and unnecessary."

She also insisted that the New York governor is not sincere in his apology and merely looking to protect himself in the public eye.

Bennett explained "Because it’s not about anything other than protecting him and his office. It is not protecting New York. He is not speaking for New Yorkers. He is not trying to do anything other than maintain the power that he has currently."

