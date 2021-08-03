Expand / Collapse search
Pelosi calls for Cuomo to resign following sexual harassment report

'Recognizing his love of New York and the respect for the office he holds, I call upon the Governor to resign'

By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi called for the resignation of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Tuesday, following an explosive report by the state attorney general’s office that alleged he sexually harassed multiple women. 

"Under Attorney General Letitia James, a comprehensive and independent investigation into the allegations against Governor Cuomo has been completed. As always, I commend the women who came forward to speak their truth," Pelosi said in a statement. 

CUOMO DEFIANTLY DECLINES TO RESIGN, DENIES WRONGDOING AFTER BOMBSHELL SEXUAL HARASSMENT REPORT

"Recognizing his love of New York and the respect for the office he holds, I call upon the Governor to resign," she added. 

