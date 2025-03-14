Actor Michael Rapaport celebrates arrest of ‘terrorist groupie’ Mahmoud Khalil, says he was not ‘kidnapped’

Actor Michael Rapaport, an outspoken supporter of Israel, gloated on Friday about the recent detention of "terrorist groupie" Mahmoud Khalil, who was allegedly a leader of anti-Israel protests and encampments on the Columbia University campus in New York City for months.

Khalil, a Palestinian raised in Syria and a permanent U.S. resident, was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on Saturday and told they were revoking his green card and student visa, according to Khalil's attorney, Amy Greer.

"Good, good, good, you f--k," Rapaport shouted after laughing at the camera in a clip from the "I AM Rapaport: Stereo Podcast" that was posted on social media.

"This Mahmoud Khalil, who's been arrested, detained. I believe he’s in Louisiana. I hope it’s hot as s--t in his prison. I don’t know if it’s super-hot yet in Louisiana, I believe he’s in Louisiana, I hope it’s hot as f--k down there," Rapaport continued. "Him and his 8-months-pregnant wife… this woman had the audacity to put out a statement – Khalil Mahmoud’s wife had the audacity to put out a statement and say that her husband was kidnapped. You dirty, rotten animal, you."

Indeed, Khalil is in Louisiana after ICE agents arrested him at his university-owned apartment on the city’s Upper West Side on Saturday. Agents told him they were revoking his green card and student visa, according to Khalil's attorneys.

Khalil allegedly played a major role in the protests against Israel at Columbia University. His wife released a statement saying Khalil was "kidnapped" from their home, blasting the United States government as "shameful" over the move. The term "kidnapped" particularly irked Rapaport.

"You have the audacity, the balls, the gall to use that word ‘kidnapped’ when there are 59 hostages who have been kidnapped for 520-plus days, and you’re talking about your f----ng husband who’s a terrorist groupie, a wannabe terrorist whose here in this country on a college visa, and then had the honor and the privilege of getting a green card, celebrating the terrorist of Hamas who perpetrated, who literally have stolen property, kidnapped victims," Rapaport said, noting that several hostages are from areas surrounding Columbia University such as Brooklyn and New Jersey.

"And you got the balls and the audacity to say that your punk-ass husband was kidnapped? This is why this s--t happened to you," he continued. "Why weren’t you telling your husband, ‘Yo chill, I’m 8 months pregnant,’ Why weren't you telling your husband, ‘Yo Khalil, why don’t you get a job, save up, I’m 8 months pregnant?’"

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has defended the Trump administration's decision to arrest Khalil and claimed that he distributed pro-Hamas propaganda fliers on the prestigious campus that has been rocked by anti-Israel protests.

Rapaport suggested Khalil’s wife was silent as he was "taking over dorms, taking over college buildings, handing out pamphlets with Hamas on the pamphlets."

"You weren’t saying any of that, and now you got the balls and the audacity to say that your punk ass, b----h husband was kidnapped? F--k your husband. F--k your husband, OK? And he’s getting deported. He’s getting deported. I feel it in my bones," Rapaport said.

"And we’re going to see if you really love that a--hole, we’re going to see if you really, really love Khalil Mahmoud or Mahmoud Khalil, whatever the f--k his name is, because when he gets deported, what are you gonna do sugar t-ts? Your husband was kidnapped? That’s that Palestinian bulls--t," he added.

President Donald Trump announced Khalil’s arrest on Monday, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the administration would revoke the green cards of any Hamas supporters in the U.S. and deport them.

Rapaport said Khalil was engaging in "criminal behavior" and bullying Jewish students on campus.

"He wasn’t kidnapped, he was arrested and this whole idea that this is some freedom of speech… issue, no. Khalil Mahmoud and your wife, Miss Khalil Mahmoud, or Miss Mahmoud Khalil, whatever the f--k your name is, I don’t give a f--k if I’m saying it correctly," Rapaport said.

"You don’t deserve the respect of saying your name correctly," Rapaport said. "Freedom of speech issue? No, he wasn’t just talking about it. He was doing it. See, it’s one thing to talk about it. To act? That’s when you get yourself deported. That’s when you get yourself snatched up by ICE."

Mahmoud Khalil's attorney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

