Cubans protesting communism with American flag because it's a symbol of freedom: Rep. Gimenez

Florida Republican calls on U.S. to support Cuban people

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., argues that the U.S. must support the Cuban people's protests on 'America Reports.'

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., called on the U.S. to support protests in Cuba to end communist rule, Monday, arguing on "America Reports" that America is the symbol of freedom that has been denied to the Cuban people for 60 years.

REPUBLICANS SPOTLIGHT CUBA AS SOCIALISM FAILURE AS PROTESTS ERUPT AMID HISTORIC ECONOMIC CRISIS

REP. CARLOS GIMENEZ: The people of Cuba want their freedom. They want freedom to speak freely. They want freedom of the press. They want free and democratic elections. They want basic human rights, which have been denied to them for 60 years. And so what you're seeing now is the young people that have actually grown up in the system have figured out, hey, this system doesn't work for us, it doesn't work for anybody, has never worked for anybody, and we want freedom. And so, again, if they've lost the fear of the government and the security forces, then it could be a really good sign that this is the beginning of the end. We in the United States have to support this effort by the young people and the Cuban people for their freedom. We need to also continue the sanctions that that President Trump started a couple of years ago, deny them access to credit, because that's what's happening. The Cuban government cannot pay their bills and they haven't been able to pay their bills for years. So credit is being denied to them. That's why these shortages they have and food and medicines and all that, all because of the failed economic policies of communism. And let's call it what it is. It's communism. And that's the root cause.

Look at the images coming out of Cuba, right. They've got people there waving the American flag because that is the symbol of freedom. And that's why my family brought me here to this country and that's why I'm in Congress, to fight to make sure that America stays free.

