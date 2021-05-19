Obama Bros at Crooked Media promoted charity linked to terrorist group Hamas: report

A media company founded by a trio of former Obama aides is under fire for reportedly plugging a charity that was linked to the terrorist organization Hamas, which has been firing thousands of rockets at Israel in recent weeks.

Crooked Media, which was launched in 2017 by Obama speechwriters Jon Favreau and Jon Lovitt as well as Obama spokesperson Tommy Vietor, took to Twitter on Tuesday and shared a list of charities that they said was doing "great" work in providing aid to people in Gaza amid the growing Middle East conflict.

"Here's who's doing great on the ground work to aid the people of Gaza," Crooked Media tweeted. "Support them if you can!"

However, as The Washington Free Beacon reported, one of the charities Crooked Media promoted was Islamic Relief, which according to the Free Beacon has been "banned" in several countries for "allegedly funneling money to Hamas."

The State Department previously severed ties with Islamic Relief Worldwide (IRW) over allegations of spreading anti-Semitism.

Last July, an IRW leader was forced to resign over a social media post that referred to Jews as the "grandchildren of monkeys and pigs."

Israel had previously designated Islamic Relief, a division of IRW, as a supporter of terrorism. IRW also reportedly has ties to the Muslim Brotherhood.

The tweet promoting Islamic Relief has since been deleted. Crooked Media went on to repost the list on Wednesday without the Hamas-linked charity.

Crooked Media did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.