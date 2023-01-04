Crocs called out for sponsoring drag show with children: 'This is not good for kids'

Crocs is facing backlash for co-sponsoring a drag event that features a "kids fashion show." The show was touted as part of the upcoming RuPaul's DragCon event in London. Jimmy Failla, host of "Fox Across America," said Wednesday the left is making political statements at the expense of children.

VIDEO OF ALL-AGES DRAG SHOW IN FRONT OF CHILDREN IGNITES OUTRAGE: ‘THIS IS CLEAR CHILD ABUSE’

JIMMY FAILLA: This is disgusting. And what you see happening on the left – this reminds me a lot of the Balenciaga ad where we were all worked up about the kids in bondage – is a lot of people on the left are turning children into fashion accessories. Like it's cool to say, 'Oh, my kid goes to drag shows,' but deep down we know that's not right. We all know. I mean, if you thought about it on this level, political trolling has become so bitter that we're willing to do it at the expense of the well-being of kids. … How is it okay to bring kids to a sex show unless you're just trolling the other side because you know it's culturally abhorrent to them and so you'll do it at the expense of your kid. This is not good for kids.

WATCH MORE BELOW: