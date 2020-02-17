Critics say Sam Donaldson endorsing Mike Bloomberg caused 'serious damage to the credibility' of journalism

Former ABC News White House correspondent Sam Donaldson endorsed Mike Bloomberg in the 2020 election but many media members aren’t happy the famed journalist offered his opinion.

“After a lifetime of reporting the news, now is the time for me to stand up as a private citizen and do everything in my power to help defeat Donald Trump and elect Mike Bloomberg the next president of the United States,” Donaldson wrote for CNN.

The Poynter Institute senior media writer Tom Jones blasted the decision for Donaldson, who retired from ABC News in 2013, to chime in.

“It’s misguided to think someone who worked in journalism for more than 50 years — someone whose name is associated with tough but fair reporting — can now express a political opinion and not have it do serious damage to the credibility of those currently working in the media,” Jones wrote. “Even Donaldson seemed to know that he might have been crossing a line in his endorsement of Bloomberg.”

Jones pointed out that Donaldson recently blasted President Trump during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

“Donaldson is free to do as he pleases, but it’s disappointing and damaging that he felt his endorsement of a presidential candidate was more important than preserving the integrity of the institution that he served so well for most of his life. With all due respect to Donaldson, I’m not sure his endorsement helps Bloomberg as much it hurts journalism,” Jones wrote.

Donaldson is among the most decorated White House correspondents in history, earning the Edward R. Murrow Award, four Emmy Awards, three Peabody Awards and the DuPont Award. He became known for grilling President Ronald Reagan and defended CNN’s Jim Acosta amid a 2018 spat with President Trump.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, mocked Donaldson, saying his “most ‘legendary’ moment was teeing up Reagan for the greatest presidential press-conference response in history.”

Many other media members took to Twitter with thoughts on Donaldson’s endorsement.

