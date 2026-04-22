Critics fret over United Kingdom health strategy making it easier for women to procure same-day abortions

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The United Kingdom government is moving to fund more same-day, or what some call "lunch-hour" abortions, in a shift officials say is about "removing barriers." But critics warn could pressure women into rushed decisions.

"The Government has announced plans to financially incentivize abortion clinics to provide ‘lunch-hour’ or ‘same-day’ abortions," the conservative group Right To Life UK said in a Monday post .

The Renewed Women’s Health Strategy for England, released this month by the Department of Health and Social Care, states it was "changing the NHS Payment Scheme to remove financial disincentives to provision of timely abortion care. This makes clear that prices paid should not discourage the delivery of consultations, scans and procedures on the same day, and asks providers and commissioners to agree arrangements to ensure the service is safe and sustainable."

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In the Monday post , Right To Life UK said that the policy of the National Health Service (NHS), the UK's publicly funded health care system, has been that abortion clinics are usually paid separately for each component of the abortion process, identified as the initial appointment, scan, and abortion procedure.

According to Right To Life UK, the change "will financially incentivize the UK’s largest private abortion providers, BPAS, MSI Reproductive Choices, and NUPAS, which are paid to provide most of the abortions provided through the NHS, to rush women into abortions with ‘same day’ or ‘lunch-hour’ abortions."

Right To Life UK is concerned that women will be fast-tracked into undergoing abortions, writing, "The planned changes will likely see women being rushed through the abortion process, being given little time to process and contemplate whether to go ahead with what, for many, is a life-changing decision to have an abortion."

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In a statement to Fox News Digital, a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said, "This is completely false. These changes are about removing barriers that can delay care and putting women in control."

The spokesperson added that, "These reforms ensure women can access safe, regulated abortion services — whether that is in a single visit where clinically appropriate, or over multiple appointments. The previous system disincentivized providing timely abortion care and incentivized services to ask patients to come back on a separate day, even if there was no clinical reason to do so."

Catherine Robinson, spokesperson for Right To Life UK, told Fox News Digital in a statement that, "Women facing an unplanned pregnancy need time, care and support, not a system that gives abortion clinics a financial incentive to rush them through consultations, scans and abortions on the same day."

"This change is part of much wider major plans of the Labour Government to further expand and liberalize abortion provision, which would likely lead to more lives being ended by abortion here in the UK," Robinson said.

She added, "Under the current NHS Payment Scheme, abortion clinics are typically paid separately for each part of the abortion pathway – the consultation, scan and procedure. This encourages abortion providers not to rush the process in one day, and also gives women more time to consider their decision before the actual abortion procedure happens."

Robinson continued, "Under the Government’s new approach ( page 28 ), abortion clinics will now be paid a bundled payment for providing all stages of the process – and the Government has made it clear they are doing this to financially incentivize clinics to provide abortion ‘consultations, scans and procedures on the same day.'"

Fox News Digital reached out to the United Kingdom Cabinet Office, BPAS, MSI Reproductive Choices, and NUPAS for comment.

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