Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Tom Cotton: Dems will have to answer at ballot box for support of 'un-American' CRT curriculum

Arkansas senator blasts critical race theory as ‘un-American’

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Sen. Tom Cotton: Democrats will have to answer for support of CRT Video

Sen. Tom Cotton: Democrats will have to answer for support of CRT

Sen. Tom Cotton joins ‘Fox & Friends’ to discuss the U.S. Senate passing his amendment preventing federal funds from promoting critical race theory in schools.

Sen. Tom Cotton told "Fox & Friends" Thursday that Democrats will have to answer at the ballot box about why they think people’s tax dollars should go to "indoctrinate children to think America is a racist nation." Cotton made these comments after the U.S. Senate voted to pass his amendment in the budget reconciliation package that prohibits federal funds to be used to promote critical race theory in schools.

SENATE PASSES COTTON’S AMENDMENT PREVENTING FEDERAL FUNDS FROM PROMOTING CRT IN SCHOOL

SEN. TOM COTTON:  A majority of the Senate passed a bill that would prohibit federal funds from being used to indoctrinate children with critical race theory. I think that's very significant because so many Americans are opposed to the un-American principles of critical race theory that the most important thing about us is our race or that some races are inherently privileged, others inherently victimized. But it was the thinnest majority possible. 50 to 49 and all 49 of those Democrats are going to have to answer at the ballot box, some of them as early as next year, about why they think your tax dollars should go to indoctrinate children to think America is a racist nation. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: 

Sen. Cotton on Taliban gaining ground as US troops leave, amendment against CRT Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.