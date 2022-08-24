Crist says FL governor’s race is ‘last chance’ to stop DeSantis presidential run: ‘I’m going to beat this guy'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist claimed that his campaign against Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., this fall would be the Democratic Party’s "last chance" to derail the incumbent GOP governor’s presidential ambitions.

Crist declared that he would beat DeSantis in the race, claiming the governor "is not that popular."

The Florida Congressman made his statements during a Wednesday interview on CNN, the morning after winning his Democratic gubernatorial primary against Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

Speaking to him about his general election opponent, CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins wondered whether Crist could "help slow DeSantis’ rise" to a potential 2024 candidacy.

CHARLIE CRIST WINS DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION FOR GOVERNOR OF FLORIDA, WILL TAKE ON DESANTIS IN NOVEMBER

Collins claimed, "it’s widely anticipated he [DeSantis] will potentially launch a 2024 presidential campaign – that is really what’s driving, you know, the feeling that Democrats nationwide have which is that maybe you could help slow DeSantis’ rise."

Collins acknowledged that would be "no small task because despite how Democrats feel about him, Republicans in the state like him very much, obviously." She added, "He has high poll numbers, pretty much more than any other Republican who is not named Donald Trump."

Prompting him, Collins stated, "And so I wonder if you viewed this bid that you are now about to embark on for the next 11 weeks as Democrats’ last chance to really — to really stop DeSantis from getting to higher office potentially."

Crist agreed wholeheartedly, responding, "It is the Democrats’ last chance to stop him and it’s going to be a lot cheaper to do it in Florida than it would be to do it in 50 states. So let’s do it now. Let’s stop this thing."

The gubernatorial hopeful then expressed confidence in his chances. "And I’ll give you some other numbers. He’s not that popular. What is he? 50% approval?" he asked, adding, "When I was governor of Florida, my approval rating was 72%."

Crist proclaimed, "And six ways to Sunday. I’m going to beat this guy."

He mentioned that Florida is in bad shape under DeSantis, and accused him of attacking citizens. "People don’t even know what’s going on in the Sunshine state, Kaitlan. Um, it’s unfortunate. But this guy has attacked everybody. Women and their right to choose."

DESANTIS'S DEMOCRATIC CHALLENGER CHARLIE CRIST IS 'PURE EGO,' DOES NOT EXIST: NEWT GINGRICH

Crist then referenced the vote against the proposed Kansas pro-life amendment to show that Democratic voters do not want to elect a conservative like DeSantis to be governor. "Did you see Kansas?" he asked, adding "Kansas? That’s like Mississippi or Alabama. Florida is a lot different than that. We are a lot more moderate than that. We are a third Republican, a third democratic, a third independent. Kansas is not and you see what women in that state did?"

Touting his pro-abortion record, Crist continued, "I have already as the governor of this great state of Florida vetoed an anti-abortion bill. I mean, my distinction from him on this issue is crystal clear. Crystal clear."

The former governor concluded his remarks, stating, "If you want to help Joe Biden get a second term we need to shut Ron DeSantis down in Florida now."