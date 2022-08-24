DeSantis's Democratic challenger Charlie Crist is 'pure ego,' does not exist: Newt Gingrich

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich called out Democratic candidate for Florida governor Charlie Crist as "pure ego" Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

NEWT GINGRICH: I think Charlie would be a great model for a Broadway play that was a musical comedy because his whole life is amazing. He was a Democrat, he was a Republican, he was independent. But he has huge staying power, and I think Ron DeSantis needs to beat somebody by a big margin.

PRIMARY VOTERS TAKE TO THE POLLS IN FLORIDA AND NEW YORK

I think Charlie is a perfect example. I think Ron will come out… Gov. DeSantis will come out of this general election with probably a huge — the biggest margin in modern times for a Republican. That's a pretty good base for him to be thinking in the long run about a national career. But Charlie's just — he doesn't exist. He's pure ego. He has no political stands. He has no platform that matters. He has no values that matter.

