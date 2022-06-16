Crime problem is just 'discomfort' with visible poverty, feminist writer tweets

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Feminist writer Jessica Valenti criticized what she considered "panicked" takes on rising crime rates in major U.S. cities on Thursday.

In a lengthy Twitter thread, she claimed that most people’s concern about crime in major cities actually stems from "discomfort with poverty being more visible."

"The more I read these panicked articles about places like NYC and San Francisco being 'unsafe', the more I realize it's not about crime at all - just discomfort with poverty being more visible" Valenti wrote. "*Feeling* unsafe and being unsafe are very different things, and I promise you the homeless person you're so afraid of is in a lot more imminent danger than you are."

In May, Fox News Digital reported that violent crimes are on the rise in major U.S. cities, anywhere from 5% to almost 40% in 2022 compared to one year prior. New York City alone saw the largest violent crime increase at approximately 40.6% compared to 2021.

Despite this, Valenti insisted in the thread that New York is safe for her 11-year-old daughter.

"Seriously, though. My 11 yr-old has started walking around Brooklyn by herself & the thing I said that gave her the most confidence was reminding her that when she's on the street, she's *surrounded* by adults who would help her if necessary," Valenti tweeted.

"Because it's true! New Yorkers are good people, and they watch out for each other. That's why when I send my kid - who is my whole heart - out into Brooklyn, I have full confidence that she will be safe."

Twitter users fired back at Valenti’s thread for ignoring the growing threat of crime in cities.

American Compass Executive Director Oren Cass tweeted, "Maybe it's a broader trend on the Left to intentionally confuse poverty with social dysfunction, then turn around and accuse those who see a problem with the latter of attacking ‘the poor.’"

"‘People don't like rampant chronic homlessness [sic], and will respond to it at the polls’ is one of those facts you can either accept or reject, with concomitant political effects," Manhattan Institute Fellow Charles Fain Lehman wrote.

"Interesting that she is framing ‘more visible poverty’ as a win for progressive cities," DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw commented.

Washington Examiner commentary writer Kaylee McGhee White wrote, "Yes, I'm sure the very liberal voters of San Francisco who just recalled their DA for not prosecuting crime did so because they really just hate the poor."

The Spectator contributing editor Stephen Miller tweeted, "You guys think an Op-Ed in the New York Times you disagree with makes you unsafe."

Crime has been considered a major issue in the months leading up to the midterm elections. A Fox News poll on Wednesday showed more people trusted Republicans to handle crime in 2022.