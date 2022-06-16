New York Times guest essay warns 'urban disorder' is 'threat to Democrats'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New York Times guest essay argued that conflating criminal justice reform and "urban disorder," such as the homelessness crisis in San Francisco amid progressive former district attorney Chesa Boudin's recall, is a "threat to Democrats across the country."

Author and former Democratic strategist Gil Duran said that what Boudin's "ouster was not, despite claims to the contrary, was a clear rebuke to the movement for criminal justice reform in California: State primaries delivered victories for that very movement."

"Still, the conflation of criminal-justice reform with urban disorder is a threat to Democrats across the country. The recall made Mr. Boudin an emblem of the city’s dysfunctions, but its problems predate his election in 2019, and conservatives have long derided ‘San Fransicko’ as a symbol of the Democratic Party’s excesses and failures," Duran wrote.

Duran said that Democrats should take Boudin's recall seriously as the "vulnerability" will continue because of San Francisco's problems with homelessness and crime.

"No Republican has been elected here in decades. It’s a city controlled entirely by Democrats in a state controlled entirely by Democrats. And anyone with an iPhone can walk down Market Street collecting troves of anecdotal evidence to prove the horrors of Democratic governance," he wrote.

He wrote that overall crime rates were down in California and that Boudin's recall was more about "frustration" rather than "referendum on reform."

Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., said Boudin's recall was "predictable."

Republicans discovered a "rich vein of Democratic voter discontent," he wrote, adding that Democratic politicians should take Boudin's fate as a "glimpse of their own" and be sure to act on the homelessness crisis.

"If they continue to fail, it will solidify the impression that California is where progressive dreams go to die," he concluded.

George Gascón, a district attorney in Los Angeles, is also facing a recall effort. This is the second time voters will attempt to recall him after he came into office in 2020.

The campaign supporting his recall collected the required number of signatures to get the effort on the ballot, the group said on Thursday.