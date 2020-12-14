Crenshaw rips media for ignoring Swalwell spy affair: 'Infuriating, corrupt, and disgusting'

The lack of media attention paid to Rep. Eric Swalwell's, D-Calif., Chinese spy entanglement is “infuriating, corrupt, and disgusting," Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, said on Monday.

“That act in itself is affecting the election and they know it. The double standard of the mainstream media is one of the largest challenges of our times. Everybody knows it,” Crenshaw told “Fox & Friends.”

Crenshaw said the lack of media coverage of the events surrounding Swalwell “has to stop.” The Navy SEAL veteran pressed for the Swalwell spy entanglement to be “questioned by the media and Democrats.”

“Questions have to be answered there, but the left-wing media has no interest in asking them, and the Democrats have no interest in asking them, and we need to know what kind of information made it from the intel committee to Swalwell's office, but we don’t, they don’t even seem to care.”

Last week, speaking with FOX Business’ “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., explained why he believes Swalwell should be removed from the House Intelligence Committee, noting the Democratic congressman “has access to information that could hurt us” given his alleged “relationship with the Communist Party of China.”

The Republican senator warned that Swalwell has “got our most important secrets” because he serves on the committee.

“This is so basic. Nancy Pelosi cannot allow him to stay on the intelligence committee,” Scott said one day after he sent a letter to the House speaker calling for Swalwell’s removal from the committee.

A yearlong Axios investigation revealed links between Swalwell and suspected Chinese spy Fang Fang, aka Christine Fang. The report indicated Fang targeted up-and-coming local politicians, including those who had the potential to become national figures.

Swalwell has been keeping quiet about his past relationship with Fang, whose relationships with at least two Midwestern mayors reportedly turned sexual. When asked about the nature of Swalwell's relationship with Fang, his office declined to comment.

According to Axios, federal investigators gave Swalwell a defensive briefing in 2015 during which they alerted him to their concerns over Fang. An intelligence official told the news outlet that Swalwell cut ties with her soon after.

On Wednesday, Pelosi’s spokesman Drew Hammill said the House speaker has "full confidence" in Swalwell and his ability to serve on the Intelligence Committee. He told Fox News the speaker will back Swalwell's continued service on the committee, which has access to classified material and oversees activities of the U.S. intelligence community.

Crenshaw explained that the Democrats' silence on the Swalwell issue is a “microcosm of a much larger problem” that they do not appear to “view China as a threat and a foreign policy challenge.”

“Biden didn’t even try to campaign on this when asked about it. He dismissed it and said oh, come on, China isn’t going to eat our lunch, man, his first goal, apparently, is to get back into the Paris climate accord, which only has one beneficiary: China,” Crenshaw said, adding that Democrats are operating on a 20-year-old "foreign policy consensus" that viewed China as a "benevolent" world power.

“Well, that’s not the case and we cannot take foreign policy actions that do not put America first. It has to be our priority. Our own people," he said.

