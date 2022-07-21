COVID vaccines 'provide very little protection' against infection: Former HHS assistant secretary for health

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former HHS assistant secretary for health Admiral Brett Giroir admitted that COVID-19 vaccines "provide very little protection against getting infected with COVID" Thursday on "Your World."

ADM. GIROIR: [Dr. Anthony Fauci] and I are on the same page here, in that with the new variants, the vaccines unfortunately provide very little protection against getting infected with COVID. But they still do provide substantial protection against severe disease, like needing to be put in the hospital or death. So what you see with the president - just like everyone else, despite his double booster, he still got COVID because of the transmissibility of the variant. We're all hopeful, as the data would suggest, that because he's vaccinated and certainly on Paxlovid, he can avoid a serious illness.

