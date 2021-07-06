COVID lab leak theory can't be ruled out without going into lab: Dr. Asher

Former State Department investigator Dr. David Asher spoke out Tuesday against a group of medical experts dismissing COVID-19 lab leak "conspiracy theories" in an article published in The Lancet medical journal. Asher joined "The Story" after recently testifying before House Republicans in a public hearing on the origins of COVID-19.

DAVID ASHER: You can't rule out a lab leak unless you've gone into the lab and look for the leak. I mean, they won't give us access to the lab, so they'll never be able to say yay or nay definitively. But the circumstantial evidence is so substantial. And then there's some bizarre factors in the nature of the coronavirus, which I know a number of major science labs are looking at right now. The most significant one being the asymptomatic spread of it. Now we've seen other asymptomatic spreading viruses, but they're all ones that are well known. And when they usually originally transmit, like the flu in the initial wave, when people are exposed to a new strain of it, they get sick symptomatically. So there seems like no real precedent for this. And this is something that Dr. Shi Zhengli, the head of that little lab that created this thing, as far as we can tell, the bat lady, she was working on how to develop asymptomatic spread to stop your body's interferon response from occurring. That's crazy. Why would you do that if we're trying to create a bioweapon type thing?

Simply put, it is an absolute scandal. But it's funny that Dr. Shi, the head of the laboratory who discovered a year before that bat coronaviruses could spread directly to humans, said in The New York Times, the reason we're doing it in that laboratory is that they couldn't spread from bats to humans. So what's the truth? I mean, she's lying one way or the other. And we certainly know that the type of coronavirus research that they had developed inside that lab, and it seems to have leaked out, clearly, has killed four-point-some-odd million people. That's more than enough proof that what they were doing was ridiculously dangerous.



