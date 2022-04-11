Dr. Redfield: China's failed 'zero-COVID' policy proves lockdowns don't work

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield cited "huge" COVID-19 outbreaks in Hong Kong and Shanghai Monday as evidence that mandates and restrictive policies "just don't work." On "America's Newsroom," Redfield argued lockdowns cause more harm than good and questioned the accuracy of recently reported COVID-19 data from China.

FAUCI'S SAYS PEOPLE SHOULD DECIDE ‘INDIVIDUAL RISK’ FOR COVID, REVERTING BACK TO MASKS POSSIBLE

DR. ROBERT REDFIELD: I think we know that lockdowns just don't work. And hopefully that we've learned that lesson for our own nation. They cause more harm at the end of the day than they do public health benefit. I think you've seen now that China's zero tolerance for COVID didn't seem to work with their huge outbreaks in Hong Kong and now Shanghai. So I think, and related to deaths and infection, I just think it's very difficult to know what accurate reporting we're seeing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Much of the deaths from COVID can easily be misclassified as deaths from a comorbidity. And different countries approach it differently. I don't think there's a huge difference in the morbidity and mortality of COVID in Shanghai, say, than there is in New York City, other than maybe the underlying degree of comorbidities. So I think it's highly underreported what's really happening.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: