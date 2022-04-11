Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

Dr. Redfield: China's failed 'zero-COVID' policy proves lockdowns don't work

Shanghai has reported more than 73,000 positive infections since March

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Dr. Redfield: China's zero-tolerance COVID policy shows lockdowns don't work Video

Dr. Redfield: China's zero-tolerance COVID policy shows lockdowns don't work

Former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield argues lockdowns do more harm than they provide public health benefits.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield cited "huge" COVID-19 outbreaks in Hong Kong and Shanghai Monday as evidence that mandates and restrictive policies "just don't work." On "America's Newsroom," Redfield argued lockdowns cause more harm than good and questioned the accuracy of recently reported COVID-19 data from China. 

FAUCI'S SAYS PEOPLE SHOULD DECIDE ‘INDIVIDUAL RISK’ FOR COVID, REVERTING BACK TO MASKS POSSIBLE

DR. ROBERT REDFIELD: I think we know that lockdowns just don't work. And hopefully that we've learned that lesson for our own nation. They cause more harm at the end of the day than they do public health benefit. I think you've seen now that China's zero tolerance for COVID didn't seem to work with their huge outbreaks in Hong Kong and now Shanghai. So I think, and related to deaths and infection, I just think it's very difficult to know what accurate reporting we're seeing. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Much of the deaths from COVID can easily be misclassified as deaths from a comorbidity. And different countries approach it differently. I don't think there's a huge difference in the morbidity and mortality of COVID in Shanghai, say, than there is in New York City, other than maybe the underlying degree of comorbidities. So I think it's highly underreported what's really happening.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Dr. Redfield: The COVID pandemic will be with us for the rest of time Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.