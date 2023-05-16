Couple says wedding guests were kicked out of hotel to make room for migrants

A couple set to get married in June says their wedding guests were kicked out of an upstate New York hotel to make room for migrants .

Gary Moretti and Deanna Mifsud booked their dream wedding in Lippincott Manor and had reserved a block of 30 rooms for guests to stay at The Crossroads Hotel nearby in Newburgh, New York. They reportedly expected 160 guests from across the country to attend their June 24 wedding.

The couple says their plans were turned upside down when they learned their hotel block had been cancelled to make room for migrants that were being sent upstate by New York City Mayor Eric Adams. The Crossroads Hotel was tapped to accept migrants who were being bused from New York City to hotels in Westchester and the Hudson Valley.

"We woke up the other morning and got a phone call from my sister...to check out the news," Moretti told " Jesse Watters Primetime " on Tuesday. "No phone call, no text message, no email from them about any cancellations. I call them up and ... I asked them about the migrants going in there, is it going to be safe for my guests and ourselves to be there. They said, ‘No, you have nothing to worry about’ and in my heart I'm thinking, ‘OK, cool.’ They’re like... ‘Your contract has been cancelled.'"

The couple said hotel officials told them there was nothing they could do, and it was a "complete madhouse" in there. The soon-to-be newlyweds were instructed to contact Choice Management, which oversees the hotel. They said they played a "back and forth game" talking to The Crossroads Hotel and Choice, to no avail. Now they are scrambling to find accommodations for their quickly approaching wedding .

Mifsud said the couple’s venue, which has no connection to the hotel, has been "awesome" and is trying to help them draft ideas where to stay, but it has been met with challenges.

"It's also the air show weekend," she told "Jesse Watters Primetime." "So, everything is completely sold out. The hotels that are even talking to us with possible rooms, they want to charge us anywhere from like $300 to $400 a night. Now, our transportation, everybody (is) going to be scattered. So, we have one hotel that has been doing great. We have about 15 rooms blocked with them, but...we don't have a place to go. We're looking at Airbnbs."