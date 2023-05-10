Reddit user slammed for planning to attend a Taylor Swift concert instead of her own mother's wedding

A Reddit user was lambasted on the social media platform after asking others if she would be in the wrong for skipping her mother's upcoming wedding after winning tickets to a Taylor Swift concert.

"My mom is getting remarried (my birth father passed away a while ago)," wrote Redditor "jessieebu" in a Monday, May 8 post on Reddit's "Am I the A--hole" (AITA) subreddit.

The Reddit writer said she does not like the man her mother is marrying — but prior to winning the tickets, she'd planned on going to the wedding.

"A few weeks ago I won Taylor Swift tickets on the radio for the same day as her wedding," she said. "I made the decision to go to the concert over the wedding, and I told her this, and she is very upset — she has not spoken to me since."

The Redditor also said, "I love my mother and feel bad missing her wedding," but added that she assumed that her mother "would understand due to the circumstances."

"I feel like seeing Taylor Swift is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that I do not want to miss," she said.

Jessieebu added that prior to winning the tickets, she had "made it very clear" to her mother that she was "not OK with the marriage," but indicated to her that she would attend the wedding anyway.

"But then I won the tickets, and things changed," she wrote.

"So, AITA for choosing the concert over the wedding?"

Fox News Digital reached out to the Redditor for further comment.

On the AITA subreddit, people can reply to posts and indicate the poster is "NTA" ("Not the A--hole"), "YTA" ("You're the A--hole"), "NAH" ("No A--holes Here") or "ESH" ("Everyone Sucks Here").

Users can "upvote" responses they think are helpful and "downvote" ones that are not.

The majority of the more than 2,600 replies to the post felt jessieebu was "YTA" — and the AITA subreddit even tagged the post overall as "A--hole."

"YTA. You chose Taylor Swift over your mom? Weird," wrote one Reddit user, "needtoknowbasis92," in the top-upvoted comment.

"YTA. Even Taylor Swift wouldn't want you to miss your mother's wedding to go to her concert," said Redditor "loveburts" in another top comment.

Some Reddit users questioned why jessieebu would not simply sell the tickets and purchase others for another night on the tour.

Taylor Swift is currently on "The Eras Tour," appearing multiple nights in each city, says her website.

Jessieebu replied that this would not be possible, as she had to accept the tickets or forfeit them as part of the sweepstakes.

While most Redditors who replied to the post said that jessieebu was in the wrong for wanting to skip her mother's wedding, one person offered an alternative take on the situation.

"Unpopular opinion, but I'm gonna say NTA," wrote a Reddit user by the name of "this-just-sucks."

"The concert isn't the issue — from my perspective, it's more of an excuse not to go to the wedding (and do something else that occupies your mind and feels personally purposeful)," said the user.

That commenter explained that his or her own mother had married someone the person "intensely disliked" — and that the dislike was mutual.

"Luckily (?) I wasn't even invited, even though I had still been living with her at the time, and she even tried to avoid telling me about the wedding at all, 'so I wouldn't get upset,'" wrote this-just-sucks about the situation.

"This whole period of my life is obviously one of the reasons I regularly attend therapy," the user said.

"I hope you will, at least one day, have a sincere conversation with your mother about all this," the same Reddit writer said. "And perhaps, that she will realize, in time, that a husband [whom] your children have a big issue with usually isn't the right choice."

The situation is a "very complicated issue," this-just-sucks also said, and "not all people on Reddit know the pain this kind of relationship can inflict on you."

"Do what's best for your mental health," the same commenter added.

"We do not need to always accommodate everyone around us, especially if it isn't a mutual thing."